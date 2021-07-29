Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Carriage Services posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%.

A number of research firms have commented on CSV. B. Riley initiated coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “below average” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carriage Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In other news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $37,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,601.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $112,730. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,258,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CSV traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $37.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,788. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

