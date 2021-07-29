Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.73%.

NYSE:CSV opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other Carriage Services news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,941.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $112,730. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

