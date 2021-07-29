Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.73%.

NYSE CSV opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In related news, insider Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.19 per share, with a total value of $38,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,941.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,174,583.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,730. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carriage Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

