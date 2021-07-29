Carry (CRE) Price Tops $0.0087

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 29th. Carry has a market cap of $72.97 million and approximately $104.12 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Carry has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar. One Carry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00029174 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00027090 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,342,826,214 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

