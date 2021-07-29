Carter’s (CRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Carter’s to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Carter's alerts:

NYSE CRI opened at $98.21 on Thursday. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $76.01 and a 52 week high of $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.26.

Several research analysts have commented on CRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.