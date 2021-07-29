Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Carvana were worth $13,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at $647,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $1,360,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. increased its holdings in Carvana by 35.0% in the first quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. now owns 363,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,325,000 after buying an additional 94,277 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $9,184,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carvana by 53.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $339.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.52 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.64. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $148.49 and a 1-year high of $344.32.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. Carvana’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.15.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.08, for a total transaction of $20,224,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,512.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $2,195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,476.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,501,821 shares of company stock worth $436,735,244 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

