Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $360.00 to $385.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Carvana traded as high as $344.00 and last traded at $343.09, with a volume of 29076 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $336.99.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CVNA. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, lifted their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.15.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total value of $46,179.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,496,824.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.08, for a total value of $20,224,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,512.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,501,821 shares of company stock valued at $436,735,244 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 7.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,475,000 after acquiring an additional 430,405 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 59.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,755 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth $1,040,013,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,301,000 after acquiring an additional 482,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 3.1% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,305,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,239,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of -165.52 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.64.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

