Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CFO Thomas P. Castellano Sells 555 Shares

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $62,742.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $116.51 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth about $149,074,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 192,035.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,953 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 45,023.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,599,000 after purchasing an additional 953,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,158,000 after purchasing an additional 701,908 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in Catalent in the first quarter worth $49,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

