Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 75.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $2,237,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAT traded up $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $212.75. 118,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,806. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.21 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.55.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

