Celanese Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $16.76 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celanese in a report released on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $16.76 per share for the year. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.22.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $153.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese has a 1 year low of $93.36 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.12.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 478.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,825,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,490 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,414,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 448.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,498,000 after purchasing an additional 253,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 304.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 281,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,121,000 after purchasing an additional 211,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

