Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.500-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $4.500-$4.750 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.22.

CE opened at $153.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.12. Celanese has a twelve month low of $93.36 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

