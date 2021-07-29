Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CELC has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Celcuity in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Celcuity alerts:

NASDAQ:CELC opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $259.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.23. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $33.01.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Celcuity will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Celcuity by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Celcuity by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Celcuity by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celcuity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.