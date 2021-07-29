Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.050-$5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.30 billion-$125.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.76 billion.Centene also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.05-5.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.38.

NYSE CNC traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.15. 73,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,881,288. Centene has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.72.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,682 shares of company stock worth $5,718,880 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

