Centricus Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 3rd (OTCMKTS:CENHU)

Centricus Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:CENHU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, August 3rd. Centricus Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CENHU opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.22. Centricus Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,658,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,469,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $995,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $14,925,000.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

