Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Century Communities updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:CCS traded up $8.00 on Thursday, reaching $70.43. 14,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,206. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.11. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $83.20.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.65%.

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

