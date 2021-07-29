CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Issues Earnings Results

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CGG had a negative net margin of 46.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.39%.

CGGYY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,330. The company has a market capitalization of $554.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98. CGG has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.57.

Get CGG alerts:

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CGG in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the Hampson-Russell, Jason, Insight Earth, and Velpro brands.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for CGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.