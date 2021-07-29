ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Stock Price Up 7% Following Strong Earnings

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)’s stock price traded up 7% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $24.17 and last traded at $24.04. 25,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,434,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CHX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX during the first quarter worth $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ChampionX by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45.

ChampionX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.