ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. ChannelAdvisor has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.34 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, analysts expect ChannelAdvisor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $686.83 million, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.02. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $28.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $616,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,326.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $457,000.00. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

