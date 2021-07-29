China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 147,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,077,156 shares.The stock last traded at $8.22 and had previously closed at $8.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 20.27, a current ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $58.68 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4951 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.93%. China Life Insurance’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,366,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 36.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 222,109.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 666,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 666,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.