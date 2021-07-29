China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 147,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,077,156 shares.The stock last traded at $8.22 and had previously closed at $8.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 20.27, a current ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4951 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.93%. China Life Insurance’s payout ratio is 33.59%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,366,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 36.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 222,109.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 666,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 666,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
About China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC)
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.
