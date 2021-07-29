China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Stock Position Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in China Southern Airlines were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZNH. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in China Southern Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in China Southern Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $987,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in China Southern Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in China Southern Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of China Southern Airlines stock opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. China Southern Airlines Company Limited has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.49.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

