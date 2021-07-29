China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) and Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Head to Head Analysis

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) and Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares China Yuchai International and Unrivaled Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Yuchai International N/A N/A N/A Unrivaled Brands -161.97% -25.39% -13.86%

This table compares China Yuchai International and Unrivaled Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Yuchai International $3.15 billion 0.19 $84.82 million $2.06 7.19 Unrivaled Brands $14.29 million 4.46 -$30.12 million N/A N/A

China Yuchai International has higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.0% of China Yuchai International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Unrivaled Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Unrivaled Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

China Yuchai International has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for China Yuchai International and Unrivaled Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Yuchai International 0 0 0 0 N/A Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

China Yuchai International beats Unrivaled Brands on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems. It also manufactures diesel engines for construction and agriculture applications, as well as supplies after-market parts and services. In addition, it engages in hospitality and property development activities. Further, the company designs, produces, and sells exhaust emission control systems. The company distributes its engines directly to auto original equipment manufacturers, agents, and retailers, as well as provides maintenance and retrofitting services. It has a strategic partnership with Sunlong Bus to develop electric vehicles. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Singapore.

About Unrivaled Brands

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities in California and Nevada under the BlÃ¼m name in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

