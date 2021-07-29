Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KDNY. Zacks Investment Research cut Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 693 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.71% and a negative net margin of 1,122.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $50,251,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $19,825,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 308.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 309,154 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,170,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,185,000 after acquiring an additional 272,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $3,156,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

