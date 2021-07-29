Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.25% of Choice Hotels International worth $14,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,411,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 555.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after buying an additional 137,745 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 518,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,618,000 after buying an additional 36,383 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 609,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after buying an additional 30,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

CHH opened at $118.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.76 and a 1-year high of $123.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.57. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. The business had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $442,346.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,850.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $2,048,899.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,408,279.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,064 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,983. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

