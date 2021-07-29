Chubb (NYSE:CB) Announces Earnings Results

Chubb (NYSE:CB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $166.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb has a one year low of $111.93 and a one year high of $179.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

