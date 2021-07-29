Chubb (NYSE:CB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chubb (NYSE:CB) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS.

Shares of CB stock opened at $167.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.04.

Get Chubb alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. boosted their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,143,437.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.