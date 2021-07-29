Chubb (NYSE:CB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Chubb (NYSE:CB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Chubb’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.15. 15,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,272. The company has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Chubb alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.