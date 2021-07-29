Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $968.60 Million

Brokerages expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to announce sales of $968.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $960.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $975.58 million. Ciena posted sales of $976.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $284,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $102,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,349 shares of company stock worth $2,626,102 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 21.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.2% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 154,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 19.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.5% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIEN stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,204. Ciena has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.52.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

