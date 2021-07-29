Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Buys Shares of 1,372 Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,122,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Novavax by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Novavax by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,034,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Novavax by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 166,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.14.

Shares of NVAX opened at $189.01 on Thursday. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $76.59 and a one year high of $331.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.83, for a total transaction of $694,307.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,722.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $11,346,962.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,091.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,744 shares of company stock valued at $17,813,701. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

