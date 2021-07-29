Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Cuts Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $17,451,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $13,767,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,912,000 after buying an additional 684,473 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,868,000 after buying an additional 225,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 718,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,839,000 after buying an additional 192,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.35. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

