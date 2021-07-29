Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Cuts Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 281.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.61. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $72.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.28.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMC shares. B. Riley lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

In related news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 13,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $681,692.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,999. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

