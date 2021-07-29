Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,450,000 after purchasing an additional 857,869 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,677,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,318,000 after acquiring an additional 357,104 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,750,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,175,000 after acquiring an additional 194,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 3,187.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,701,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,944 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.18.

In related news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $98,044.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $41,861.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,445.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,577 shares of company stock worth $403,136. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.64. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $15.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. Research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

