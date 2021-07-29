Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Announces Earnings Results

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded up $4.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.71. 852,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,591. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.67. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $124.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.80.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.