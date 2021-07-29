Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given “Buy” Rating at Susquehanna Bancshares

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CRUS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.06.

Shares of CRUS stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,044. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.05. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $55.84 and a 12-month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $3,262,181.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,253.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,213 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at $65,413,000. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 407,243 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,969,000 after purchasing an additional 379,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 803.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,184,000 after purchasing an additional 326,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,439,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

