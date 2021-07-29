Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Research were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NRC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in National Research by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in National Research by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in National Research by 23.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in National Research by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in National Research by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRC stock opened at $51.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. National Research Co. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $59.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 0.62.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 57.93%. The company had revenue of $35.46 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $281,787.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

