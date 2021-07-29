Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Vectors India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors India Growth Leaders ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors India Growth Leaders ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors India Growth Leaders ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GLIN opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.55. VanEck Vectors India Growth Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $40.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors India Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors India Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.