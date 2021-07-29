Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $4,226,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

NYSEARCA PPA opened at $75.31 on Thursday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.49.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

