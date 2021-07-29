Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in VanEck Vectors India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.69% of VanEck Vectors India Growth Leaders ETF worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors India Growth Leaders ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLIN opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.55. VanEck Vectors India Growth Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $40.42.

