Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPA. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $75.31 on Thursday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.49.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

