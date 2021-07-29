Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF by 406.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HSMV stock opened at $32.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.61. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $33.36.

