Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $1.14 Million in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of East Resources Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the first quarter worth $176,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 158.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 18,992 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 250.4% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 37,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

ERES stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78. East Resources Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.73.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

