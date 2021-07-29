Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) by 164.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF stock opened at $64.52 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has a 1 year low of $38.87 and a 1 year high of $67.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.60.

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

