Citigroup Begins Coverage on Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MLSPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Melrose Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Melrose Industries stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 68,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,338. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. The 9-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

