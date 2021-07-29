Citigroup Inc. Buys New Stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YOLO. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 3,152.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 353.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 9,864 shares during the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF alerts:

Shares of YOLO stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.