Citigroup Inc. Has $36,000 Position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Team were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TISI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Team during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Team by 44,683.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Team during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Team during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Team by 95.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Team stock opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. Team, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.84.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $194.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.20 million. Team had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Team, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

