Citigroup Inc. Lowers Holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,983 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 15,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

CBAY stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $282.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.20. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

