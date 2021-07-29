Citigroup Inc. Sells 245 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of IVOO opened at $181.10 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $119.28 and a 12-month high of $187.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.92.

