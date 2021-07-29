Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Raised to $91.00 at Morgan Stanley

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

NYSE C opened at $68.10 on Thursday. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 14.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 40,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 12.5% during the second quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 44,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 371,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

