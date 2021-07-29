Civeo (CVEO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $125.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.30 million. Civeo had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 2.37%. On average, analysts expect Civeo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CVEO opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $310.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.23 and a beta of 3.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Civeo has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $21.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

