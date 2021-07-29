CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Up 400.0% in July

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised CKX Lands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get CKX Lands alerts:

CKX stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $11.86. 219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620. CKX Lands has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 million, a PE ratio of 59.32 and a beta of 0.20.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for CKX Lands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CKX Lands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.