Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.52

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.52 and last traded at $25.21, with a volume of 801400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 52.52% and a net margin of 6.73%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 16,008 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

